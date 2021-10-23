NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10.

During the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and dislocation on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The veteran QB was placed on IR last Friday after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

While Wilson’s timetable to return was previously murky, it now appears a return following the Seahawks’ Week 9 bye is entirely in the question.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging update.

So that would mean being able to play the Green Bay game Nov. 14. https://t.co/NdX3rYBjRU — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 23, 2021

Geno took that L in overtime they trying to get Russ back quick af https://t.co/PV8i22McYW — JB🖕🏾 (@gemnizs) October 23, 2021

Having just gone through very intense finger surgery (complete with pins) this summer I can tell you it was the most painful experience of my life. While the injuries weren’t exactly the same, it’s still amazing to me that Russell is already trying to come back after a few weeks. https://t.co/uhMojP6Nwi — Josh Decker (@jdbt) October 23, 2021

This potential Week 10 return is huge news for the Seahawks — especially considering their struggles so far in Wilson’s absence.

Replaced by veteran backup Geno Smith in Week 6, Seattle struggled to move the ball in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith is expected to start in Monday night’s contest against the New Orleans Saints despite the pick up of former University of Washington signal caller Jacob Eason earlier this week.

Even before Wilson was placed on IR, the Seahawks were struggling to reach expectations. With this past weekend’s loss, the NFC West squad is now 2-4 on the year.

Russell Wilson’s earliest possible return is with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.