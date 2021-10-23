The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Donald prepares to hit Russell Wilson as he throws the ball.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams pressures quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10.

During the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and dislocation on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The veteran QB was placed on IR last Friday after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

While Wilson’s timetable to return was previously murky, it now appears a return following the Seahawks’ Week 9 bye is entirely in the question.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging update.

This potential Week 10 return is huge news for the Seahawks — especially considering their struggles so far in Wilson’s absence.

Replaced by veteran backup Geno Smith in Week 6, Seattle struggled to move the ball in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith is expected to start in Monday night’s contest against the New Orleans Saints despite the pick up of former University of Washington signal caller Jacob Eason earlier this week.

Even before Wilson was placed on IR, the Seahawks were struggling to reach expectations. With this past weekend’s loss, the NFC West squad is now 2-4 on the year.

Russell Wilson’s earliest possible return is with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.