NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this afternoon.

Although this might seem like exciting news, Seahawks fans aren’t thrilled to hear that Peterson could potentially join Pete Carroll’s backfield.

“I’m not falling for it this time,” a Seahawks fan said. “He can stay on waivers. Just tells me that Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer are not it.”

“This is not the solution,” another Seahawks fan said.

Some fans in Seattle are worried that this visit is a sign of the front office getting desperate.

“You saw bad coaching on Monday night,” one Seahawks fan tweeted. “This is is how a bad front office doubles down to help that bad coaching”

If the Seahawks are going to sign an older running back, the fan base would prefer yet another reunion with Marshawn Lynch.

Peterson was an exceptional player for so many years, but he’s no longer capable of handling a large role on offense.

In three games with the Titans this season, Peterson had 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Perhaps he can revitalize his career in Seattle – if he gets offered a contract, of course.