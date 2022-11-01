NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

During the 2021 season, Treadwell had 33 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps he can have similar production in Seattle.

At the very least, the Seahawks are taking a chance on a player with a ton of talent.

Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks tweeted, "Seattle loves reclamation projects, so why not?"

"Treadwell looked really good late last season with the Jags, but hasn't latched onto a 53 this season," ESPN's Mike Clay said. "A bit surprising."

"My guy is going to have been on all 32 practice squads when it's all said and done," one fan commented.

"Time to revive his career here," another fan wrote.

Veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have dealt with nagging injuries this season.

Treadwell could potentially give the Seahawks a boost down the stretch.