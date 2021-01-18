The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Adam Gase Interview News

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on Sunday against the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Recently-fired New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has drawn interest from at least one NFL team in need of a new offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gase has spoken with the Seattle Seahawks, who dismissed offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer last week. Gase isn’t the only newly-unemployed head coach who has been tied to the Seahawks’ OC job either–Anthony Lynn and Doug Pederson have as well.

Given how Gase’s ill-fated two-year tenure with the Jets turned him into a punchline in many NFL circles, it’s not surprising that news of Seattle’s interest is being met by some eyebrow-raising.

Several NFL media members are also raising another good point about Gase: how exactly would a locker room with him and Jamal Adams work, considering how acrimonious their relationship was when both were in New York?

Sure, Gase was the head coach then and as the offensive coordinator, he wouldn’t interact much with Adams. Still, it’s something to consider.

Even if Gase doesn’t wind up being hired by Seattle, he’ll get another job in the NFL somewhere soon.

That Peyton Manning endorsement still carries weight, no matter how many times one falls on his face.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.