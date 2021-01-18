NFL World Reacts To The Adam Gase Interview News

Recently-fired New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has drawn interest from at least one NFL team in need of a new offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gase has spoken with the Seattle Seahawks, who dismissed offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer last week. Gase isn’t the only newly-unemployed head coach who has been tied to the Seahawks’ OC job either–Anthony Lynn and Doug Pederson have as well.

Given how Gase’s ill-fated two-year tenure with the Jets turned him into a punchline in many NFL circles, it’s not surprising that news of Seattle’s interest is being met by some eyebrow-raising.

Several NFL media members are also raising another good point about Gase: how exactly would a locker room with him and Jamal Adams work, considering how acrimonious their relationship was when both were in New York?

Sure, Gase was the head coach then and as the offensive coordinator, he wouldn’t interact much with Adams. Still, it’s something to consider.

brb walking into the ocean https://t.co/YOGPwvP0ry — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 18, 2021

gase and jamal reunited HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA PLEASE — charles (never beefed with fedex) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 18, 2021

Adam Gase is good at play design and opening scripts — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 18, 2021

Putting Jamal Adams with Adam Gase in the same building again seems like a surefire way to boost team chemistry and morale. https://t.co/4VIuBNX9PI — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 18, 2021

Jamal Adams and Adam Gase together again? can't wait. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2021

So the reported/linked names:

1) Shane Steichen

2) Pep Hamilton

3) Anthony Lynn

4) Doug Pederson

5) Adam Gase

6) Mike Kafka

-Clemson OC Tony Elliott was an early name, but it's been reported he's told teams he's staying at Clemson.

-Seattle also has Dave Canales in house. https://t.co/vZQSxc3YAe — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) January 18, 2021

Here is how Adam Gase's offenses have ranked since 2013 (points / yards) Broncos (Peyton Manning's team)

2013: 1st / 1st

2014: 2nd / 4th Bears

2015: 23rd / 21st Miami

2016: 17th / 24th

2017: 28th / 25th

2018: 26th / 31st Jets:

2019: 31st / 32nd

2020: 32nd / 32nd https://t.co/lN6NICkxWD — Fantasy Philosopher (@FFrealitycheck) January 18, 2021

Even if Gase doesn’t wind up being hired by Seattle, he’ll get another job in the NFL somewhere soon.

That Peyton Manning endorsement still carries weight, no matter how many times one falls on his face.