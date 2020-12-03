NFL World Reacts To The Josh Gordon News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL finally made a decision about Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The troubled wide receiver was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. Despite his struggles, the Seahawks signed Gordon earlier this season.

Seattle, along with the rest of the NFL world, expected the NFL to make a decision on Gordon’s future much earlier in the season. However, Roger Goodell and company seemed content waiting.

Well, that decision finally came this afternoon and Seahawks fans are thrilled. The NFL decided to reinstate Gordon for the final two games of the 2020 season.

From the department of What the Hell Is The Reason That Took So Long: Josh Gordon is getting reinstated by the NFL in time to play in #Seahawks’ last two regular-season games then presumably playoffs https://t.co/vvsCYytFYq — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 3, 2020

Gordon signed with the Seahawks before the 2020 season kicked off. However, it took 12 weeks of NFL action for the league to finally make a decision on the talented wide receiver.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers last November. He only appeared in five games for the Seahawks, catching seven passes for 139 yards.

Gordon will join a talented wide receiver room that boasts second-year star D.K. Metcalf and all-around talent Tyler Lockett. All three together should give star quarterback Russell Wilson plenty of options in the passing game.

Seattle has leaned heavily on Wilson this season, but could decide to dedicate more time to the running game with a healthy Chris Carson back in the lineup.