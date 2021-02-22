NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he made comments about the Seattle Seahawks‘ inability to get him o-line protection. But the latest rumors have inspired some interesting reactions in the NFL world.

Speaking to NFL Network on Monday, NFL insider Michael Silver reported that about “a third” of the league has called the Seahawks about Russell Wilson’s availability. He noted that it will take at least three first-round draft picks to get him out of Seattle.

But the NFL world is largely unimpressed by that minimum amount Michael Silver gave. Many pointed out that the Seahawks gave up comparable compensation just last year for safety Jamal Adams.

Others were quick to point out that Seattle has shaky history in the draft. So a large package of draft picks might not yield great results in exchange for a franchise quarterback.

That's 3 picks the Seahawks could use on 5th round talent. Tempting. — Jon Kinnersley (@jonkinnersley) February 22, 2021

Given their track record for 1st round picks, I’d think Pete and JS would ask for something like 10 2nd round picks 😂 — Chris Leeper (@BabaYaga_003) February 22, 2021

If Jamal Adams is worth two #1's, Russ is worth at least 5. — Mark Rhinehart (@westseattlemark) February 22, 2021

Three first round picks does seem low, but if the Seahawks ever did make Russell Wilson available, the end trade would likely be much larger. NFL teams would be tripping over themselves to give the Seahawks the best deal. And who could blame them?

Over the past four years, Wilson has improved by leaps and bounds as passer. He has 140 touchdowns with only 36 interceptions, and a 65.4-percent completion rate in that span.

Throw in his proven postseason track record and his incredible durability, and you have a quarterback that all but maybe two or three teams would mortgage the farm for.

Could there be any truth to these Russell Wilson trade rumors?