NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday against Buffalo.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he made comments about the Seattle Seahawks‘ inability to get him o-line protection. But the latest rumors have inspired some interesting reactions in the NFL world.

Speaking to NFL Network on Monday, NFL insider Michael Silver reported that about “a third” of the league has called the Seahawks about Russell Wilson’s availability. He noted that it will take at least three first-round draft picks to get him out of Seattle.

But the NFL world is largely unimpressed by that minimum amount Michael Silver gave. Many pointed out that the Seahawks gave up comparable compensation just last year for safety Jamal Adams.

Others were quick to point out that Seattle has shaky history in the draft. So a large package of draft picks might not yield great results in exchange for a franchise quarterback.

Three first round picks does seem low, but if the Seahawks ever did make Russell Wilson available, the end trade would likely be much larger. NFL teams would be tripping over themselves to give the Seahawks the best deal. And who could blame them?

Over the past four years, Wilson has improved by leaps and bounds as passer. He has 140 touchdowns with only 36 interceptions, and a 65.4-percent completion rate in that span.

Throw in his proven postseason track record and his incredible durability, and you have a quarterback that all but maybe two or three teams would mortgage the farm for.

Could there be any truth to these Russell Wilson trade rumors?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.