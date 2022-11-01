NFL World Reacts To The Second Round Pick Cut News

The Seattle Seahawks swapped out draft bust wide receivers on Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle signed Laquon Treadwell, a onetime first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and released J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks had previously traded for Arcega-Whiteside back in August, in exchange for cornerback Ugo Amadi.

We wouldn't anticipate Treadwell having much of an impact with the Seahawks, but at least he has an NFL home for the moment.

Arcega-Whiteside does not, leading many to speculate where he'll end up next.

"I mean, they should’ve known this was gonna happen when they had to struggle to put together a 60 second highlight reel following the trade," an Eagles fan said.

"He’s gonna light up the XFL," another person added on Twitter.

"This would be such a Telesco move to go get a slow bust FA instead of a trade lmao," joked a Chargers supporter.

"This is gonna be the signing GB does," a Packers fan added.

"Better not see one Ravens fan say we should get him," a Baltimore diehard bluntly stated.

Arcega-Whiteside has just 16 receptions to his name in 40 career games. Still, we'd anticipate another team signing him, at least in a practice squad role.