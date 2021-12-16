NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Tyler Lockett News

Over the past few days, some of the biggest names in the NFL have been placed on COVID-19 lists around the league.

Earlier in the week, the Cleveland Browns lost wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and quarterback Baker Mayfield to the COVID-19 list. Last weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers were without wide receiver Keenan Allen for their game against New York Giants.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 rates around the league are going up. Until today, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the only teams in the league to stay above the fray.

That changed on Thursday afternoon. Seattle announced today that wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins were placed on the COVID-19 list.

The news was obviously tough for fans to see. Seahawks fans and those with Tyler Lockett on their respective fantasy teams were not having fun.

“Stick a fork in me. I’m done,” one fan said.

Stick a fork in me. I’m done https://t.co/YQn9DQOFTV — Troy King (@TKingMode) December 16, 2021

Others noted that wide receiver DK Metcalf should see some increased targets this weekend.

“Everyone is going to be on DK Metcalf now aren’t they,” one person asked.

Everyone is going to be on DK Metcalf now aren’t they https://t.co/mi7hs1nPJq — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) December 16, 2021

Seattle faces off against the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional rivalry on Sunday afternoon. Locket, who is vaccinated, has a chance to play if he can test negative two times separated by 24 hours.

Unfortunately, it might be a longshot that he’s able to suit up.