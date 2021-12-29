NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks made a decision on running back Adrian Peterson that surprise no one.

The Seahawks placed the veteran running back on the injured reserve list. He was dealing with a back injury that just didn’t resolve itself as the 2021 season wound down.

Peterson played a very minor role for the Seahawks this year before going down with the injury. The decision to place him on the IR led to plenty of responses from those on social media.

Head coach Pete Carroll suggested the team was in “win now” mode when it opted to sign the aging running back. One fan had some fun with that notion after the Peterson news dropped.

“Win now mode certainly didn’t pay off for the Seahawks could be the end to Peterson’s career though…” one fan said.

Other fans know this is likely the end of Adrian Peterson’s incredible NFL career.

“And this ladies and gentlemen is the end of Adrian Peterson,” one fan said.

“Time to hang it up AP,” said another fan.

Peterson played in just one game for Seattle before getting hurt. He racked up a measly 16 yards on 11 carries, but did find the endzone once.

He’s undoubtedly one of the best running backs the league has ever seen. However, he’s doing himself a disservice at this point of his career.

We’ve likely seen the last of Peterson in the NFL.