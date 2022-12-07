NFL World Reacts To What DK Metcalf Said About Referees

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was fined roughly $30,000 for arguing with a referee. At that time, he made a snarky comment about the NFL's decision to discipline him.

"I mean, it’s the NFL, so I’m not tripping," Metcalf said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Metcalf decided to double down on this subject.

When speaking to reporters about NFL fines, Metcalf said the money "probably goes to officials." The money is apparently sent to charities like the NFL Player Care Foundation.

The NFL world believes Metcalf will receive another fine for calling out the league.

"DK speak the truth," one fan said.

"Man's boutta get fined for saying this," another fan replied.

A third fan tweeted, "Might as well get your checkbook out for this one too..."

Moving forward, Metcalf may want to be a bit more careful with his words.

Luckily for Metcalf, he signed a three-year, $72 million extension this past offseason. He'll be able to afford another fine.