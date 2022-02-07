NFL World Reacts To What Ryan Clark Said Monday

ESPN’s Ryan Clark made headlines on Monday morning when he spoke about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Clark made his regular appearance on Get Up and confirmed that he doesn’t see Wilson as an all-time great quarterback.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB,” Clark said. “He’s never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.”

This is definitely a bold take considering that Wilson has been to two Super bowls, and has won one of them. That victory came in 2014 when the Seahawks dismantled the Broncos by 35 (43-8).

Wilson has been one of the premier quarterbacks in the league since he was drafted. He has at least 20 touchdown passes in each season he’s played and has a TD/INT ratio of 292/87.

The NFL world didn’t like Clark’s comments about Wilson on social media.

ESPN: Our ratings are down, we need you to say something stupid

Ryan Clark: Russell Wilson is not an all time great quarterback….

ESPN: yeah, yeah, yeah, just like that — Far Cry (@_Far_Cry) February 7, 2022

This was Ryan Clark literally last week when defending Russell Wilson's contract after KJ Wright hinted Wilson should take a paycut:https://t.co/QbpXeWCroc pic.twitter.com/IYkQt6H1Qs — Field BenGulls (@FieldGulls) February 7, 2022

Ryan Clark is so dead wrong here. If you put Russell Wilson on teams like Pittsburgh or Denver, those teams are automatically super bowl contenders. pic.twitter.com/dKJ5I6AIqR — 𝒥𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃 (@IamJClary) February 7, 2022

He’s literally the 3rd best QB in the league https://t.co/sJxnVcR1zS — BOSSMANSPENCER (@Bossmanspencer1) February 7, 2022

Is Russell Wilson a top 10 QB of all time? No. Is literally "any team" that has him a Super Bowl contender? No. Is the rest of this stupid? Yes. https://t.co/CKCIdCmaAw — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 7, 2022

Just a wild take on a Super Bowl champion quarterback with more wins through 10 years than any QB in history while being the 4th highest rated passer of all time. https://t.co/85O7JbOuns — Jacson A. Bevens ⌚️ (@JacsonBevens) February 7, 2022

I love you Ryan but you’re wrong https://t.co/sFlGk0U16x — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 7, 2022

Despite what Clark thinks, there’s no doubt that Wilson will one day get into the Hall of Fame.