NFL World Reacts To What Ryan Clark Said Monday

ESPN's Ryan Clark trolls FS1's Chris Broussard during NFL Live.ESPN

ESPN’s Ryan Clark made headlines on Monday morning when he spoke about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Clark made his regular appearance on Get Up and confirmed that he doesn’t see Wilson as an all-time great quarterback.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB,” Clark said. “He’s never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.”

This is definitely a bold take considering that Wilson has been to two Super bowls, and has won one of them. That victory came in 2014 when the Seahawks dismantled the Broncos by 35 (43-8).

Wilson has been one of the premier quarterbacks in the league since he was drafted. He has at least 20 touchdown passes in each season he’s played and has a TD/INT ratio of 292/87.

The NFL world didn’t like Clark’s comments about Wilson on social media.

Despite what Clark thinks, there’s no doubt that Wilson will one day get into the Hall of Fame.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.