NFL World Reacts To Wild Play From Rams-Seahawks Game

Thursday night football games in the NFL tend to get a little wacky and that was the case yet again tonight.

During tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, fans were treated to something they’ve never seen before. Seattle lined up for a punt and Michael Dickson’s first attempt was blocked.

He then picked the ball back up and proceeded to kick it a second time. Dickson appeared to be beyond the line of scrimmage on the second kick, but the officials ruled there was no foul on the play.

Needless to say, fans weren’t exactly sure what happened.

“He was also beyond the line of scrimmage where you aren’t allowed to kick it again. I’m going to need those @NFL peeps in NY to clarify this one,” one fan said.

Other fans were impressed by Dickson’s ability to pick the ball up on the run and give it another try.

“Elite one handed pick up, switches over to the left as if he’s rolling off half back, back to the right for a 60 yard BOMB of a snap with bodies everywhere around him,” another fan said. “Exhibit A for why every punter in the NFL should be Aussie.”

It’s without a doubt one of the most interesting plays we’ve ever seen in American football.

Los Angeles holds a 16-14 lead over Seattle late in the fourth quarter.