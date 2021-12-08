The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Russell Wilson News

This past offseason, shocking whispers started to come out of Seattle that Russell Wilson was thinking about trying to force a trade away from the Seahawks.

The organization was able to work things out with its franchise player, but after a dismal showing so far during the 2021 season, rumors have started to emerge once again.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving the no-trade clause in his contract for three other teams outside of Seattle. Schultz shared that the Pro Bowl quarterback has interest in the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

“While it’s been reported that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for the Eagles, there are three teams that I’m told he where he would doing so,” Schultz said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. “Those teams are, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.”

The timing of Schultz’s report came as quite a surprise, given the fact the Seahawks still have five games left this season. However, Seattle is 4-8 and headed for a finish near the bottom of the NFC, so it sounds like the ball might already be rolling for Wilson’s future plans.

NFL fans and media members took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the report about Wilson’s possible next step.

This past March, the Wilson situation reached this same point when a list of the quarterback’s “preferred” trade destinations came out. According to his agent, Wilson’s preferred trade destinations included the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are the only common denominator between the report last March and Schultz’s latest intel. Wilson teaming up with Sean Payton in New Orleans sounds like a perfect match, but a number of other teams will surely want to make a run at the eight-time Pro Bowl if the Seahawks make him available for a trade.

Only time will tell where Wilson wants to call home in 2022.

