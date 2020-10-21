Pete Carroll Addresses The Antonio Brown Speculation

Following the news that Antonio Brown is being reinstated by the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the leading contenders to sign him. And it looks like Pete Carroll is ready if it happens.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the Seahawks head coach was asked about the rumors that his team are the frontrunners to land the seven-time Pro Bowler. Carroll replied that he and his team are “tuned in” to a possible signing.

“We’ll see what happens as it goes forward,’’ Carroll said. That’s a marked improvement from Carroll’s “see where it fits” comment from this past summer.

The Seahawks are currently 5-0, but have frequently been let down by their offense in the postseason. Given that the Seahawks have seemingly gone all-in on this season, adding Antonio Brown to give them one more game-breaking piece on offense feels to most like a no-brainer.

Antonio Brown has been out of the league since being released by the New England Patriots in September of last season. At the time he was the subject of an investigation into a sexual assault allegation.

While Brown still has his own legal hoops to go through, the NFL concluded its investigation by slapping him with an eight-game suspension.

With that suspension set to finish in two weeks, a lot of NFL teams are expected to be in the mix for him.

Brown is a four-time first-team All-Pro who has led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice, and in touchdowns in 2018.

Are Pete Carroll and the Seahawks destined to sign Antonio Brown this season, or will another team get him?