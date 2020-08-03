Pete Carroll Addresses The Situation With WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is once again awaiting reinstatement from the NFL after a fifth suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

But if there’s one coach in the NFL likely to go to bat for one of his players, it’s Pete Carroll. However, even Carroll is reluctant to state whether his former wideout has a future with the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Carroll said the situation with Gordon is not in his hands anymore. While he remains open to bringing Gordon back to the team, he simply doesn’t know what’s going to happen with him.

Gordon joined the Seahawks on November 1 after being waived by the New England Patriots the day before. He went on to record seven receptions for 139 yards in five games with Seattle.

Despite how hard it is for teams to rely on Gordon, his talent is undeniable. He has averaged 17.2 yards per catch since entering the league in 2012.

Gordon also has the benefit of being only 29 years old and has only played in 63 games. So he still has plenty of tread on his tires.

The biggest, and for the most part only, obstacle to him returning to his league-leading 2013 form is himself.

It’s unknown if and when the league will meet with him again to discuss reinstatement. But if he does get a sixth chance to turn things around, Pete Carroll will be ready to give him a shot.