Pete Carroll Announces Crushing Jamal Adams Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field on Monday night. Moments ago, head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the Pro Bowler's status.

Carroll revealed that Adams will need to "get some work" done on his knee.

"Yeah he's hurt. He hurt his knee," Carroll said, via Bob Condotta. "He's going to have to get some work on that. I don't know the extent of that yet but I know it's serious.''

A recovery timeline for Adams' injury has not been released yet. Regardless, this is a crushing blow to Seattle's defense.

Adams had three tackles and a pass breakup before leaving the field on a medical cart.

The Seahawks have invested a lot of money in Adams. They signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension during the 2021 offseason.

Unfortunately for Adams, injuries have really plagued him over the past three seasons.

Since joining the Seahawks in 2020, Adams has recorded 173 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and nine pass deflections.

Josh Jones will most likely step in at strong safety during Adams' absence.