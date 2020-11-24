Pete Carroll Announces Seahawks RB Is Out For The Year

The Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll lost another running back to injury over the weekend. Unfortunately this time, it’s for the year.

Caroll announced on Monday that Bo Scarbrough will miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring. The third year running back suffered the injury during an awkward pile-up on Thursday against the Cardinals. The Seahawks went onto win 28-21.

Unfortunately for Scarbrough, the injury is another setback to his young career. Since being drafted in 2018, the 24-year-old hasn’t found his footing in the league.

Before leaving Thursday’s game against Arizona, Scarbrough rushed six times for 31 yards.

Seahawks lose Bo Scarbrough to torn hamstring https://t.co/cNwZHTWbKZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2020

The young running back signed onto the Seahawks practice squad earlier this season as Carroll dealt with numerous injuries to the position group. Before Scarbrough, starter Chris Carson and back-up Carlos Hyde both missed time. The former seventh round draft pick provided another capable player to help Seattle’s ground game.

Scarbrough was in the midst of his second stint with the Seahawks at the time of the injury. He began his career with the Dallas Cowboys and also spent time on the Jaguars practice squad. At the end of 2018, he signed with Seattle but was soon after released.

The young running back finally got his break-through opportunity in the latter half of the 2019 season. With the Detroit Lions, Scarbrough racked up 377 yards and a touchdown in six games last year. He started five of those contests and it looked like he might finally be able to stick on an active roster. The Lions waived him in October of this year, making him available for the Seahawks.

Carroll confirmed after Thursday’s game that Carson would be able to return for Monday’s upcoming game against the Eagles. The NFC foes will play at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.