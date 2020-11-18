Pete Carroll Announces Update On WR Tyler Lockett

An argument could be made that Seattle is facing a must-win scenario tomorrow night against Arizona. If that’s true, it’s a good thing Russell Wilson will have Tyler Lockett by his side.

Lockett suffered a knee sprain this past weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Though there are some concerns about the shifty wideout’s status for Thursday night, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t sound too worried.

When talking about Lockett’s status for tomorrow, Carroll told reporters “I don’t think there’s any doubt” that he’ll play.

This season, Lockett has 58 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lockett had an offensive outburst last time he faced the Cardinals, finishing the game with 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Despite that jaw-dropping stat line from Lockett, the Seahawks actually lost the first meeting against the Cardinals.

Seattle should receive a major boost to its offense tomorrow night in the form of Chris Carson. He’s missed the past few games with a foot injury, but the coaching staff is cautiously optimistic that he can play in Week 11.

The Seahawks are currently on a two-game losing streak and have fallen to third place in the NFC West. However, a win on Thursday over the Cardinals would push them back to the top of the division standings.