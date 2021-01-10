Seahawks Fans Are Blasting Pete Carroll For Playoff Loss To Rams

No healthy quarterbacks, no problem. The Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 30-20 playoff victory over Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks Saturday evening.

Just a month or two ago, Russell Wilson was the MVP favorite and the Seahawks offense appeared even more dangerous than the Chiefs’ high-powered attack. Fast forward to Saturday evening and Carroll’s team is heading home for the off-season.

At some point during the regular season, the Seahawks simply went out of sync. We all kept waiting for the engines to kick back into gear, for some life to emerge. Instead, the Rams stifled Wilson, locked down DK Metcalf and obliterated Seattle’s non-existent running game on Saturday.

Point fingers at whomever you’d like, but the Seahawks’ playoff exit reflects on the 69-year-old Carroll. Some are going as far to say Saturday’s wild card playoff showdown was Carroll’s worst performance as a head coach throughout his entire career. What say you?

This is absolutely embarrassing from the #Seahawks. Damien Lewis was down for 2 minutes. Seattle had all day to get a play called. Didn't get out of the huddle until 5 seconds left on the play clock. False start. Punt. They deserve to lose. Shameful in a playoff game. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 10, 2021

This is an all time bad loss for Pete Carroll & Russell Wilson. Both are obviously minted, and Russ is one of my favorites, and I know the Rams defense is spectacular, but losing in this fashion at home to a team without a quarterback just can’t happen. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 10, 2021

I’m running out of ways to describe how bad the Seahawks are today. Bad preparation, bad playcalls, dumb penalties, and a QB that is sleepwalking through the game. Pete Carroll should return his paycheck from this week — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 10, 2021

Pete Carroll has spent a bunch of time over the last month telling us that he isn't worried about the offense. I wonder if he's worried yet. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 10, 2021

Seattle Seahawks teams of old under Pete Carroll have backed up their aggressive showboating and trash talking with elite play. Seattle’s 2020-21 team was all bark, no bite (at least in the latter half of the season).

It’s time for the Seahawks to really reflect on where they go from here. Carroll is 69. Russell Wilson is 32. The offensive line is still mediocre and the defense just allowed a limited Jared Goff to beat them.

Sean McVay versus Carroll felt like a young, scrappy and innovative lightweight contender dancing circles around an old, beaten up and tired veteran fighter. Does Carroll really still have juice left in the tank?

Even if he does, the NFC West – led by young hotshot coaches in McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury – wants to deliver Carroll one final knockout blow. Perhaps the Rams did so Saturday evening.