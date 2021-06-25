Pete Carroll Expects 1 Player To Be “A Factor” For Seahawks

Despite having a lethal passing attack during the 2020 season, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t receive a lot of production out of their tight ends. Head coach Pete Carroll is hopeful that won’t be the case this fall.

With training camp on the horizon, Carroll provided an update on the team’s tight ends. The current depth chart consists of Will Dissly, Gerald Everett and Colby Parkinson.

“Those three guys are really, really exciting for us,” Pete Carroll said. “There’s flexibility in the guys. They can all run and catch the football. I’m really pumped about that position, and I know Russell (Wilson) is jacked about it. He’s got different types of targets. We like to do stuff with the guys that they do that’s unique to them. That’s what we’re working out right now with them. We’re developing that.”

Dissly has the most experience playing with Russell Wilson, meanwhile, Everett has the best career numbers out of all the tight ends on Seattle’s roster. And yet, it’s Parkinson who has caught Carroll’s attention this offseason.

Carroll hinted at Parkinson being a breakout candidate for this upcoming season.

“Colby is going to be a factor,” Carroll said, via NBC Sports. “There’s nothing to keep him from being a factor. At 6-7, you know he’s got a target that’s just obviously unique. He’s got great hands. He’s a natural catcher. His catching range is as normal as it can be. He can use it all. He gets off the ground well, too, when he has to. He’s a really bright player. He’s picked stuff up.”

Parkinson, a former fourth-round pick out of Stanford, never really had the chance to make an impact for the Seahawks last season due to an injury he sustained in training camp. However, there’s a lot to like about his upside.

In three seasons at Stanford, Parkinson had 87 receptions for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s extremely difficult to defend in the red zone because of his frame.

If Parkinson has a strong sophomore season in the NFL, the Seahawks’ offense should be nearly unstoppable through the air.