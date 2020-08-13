Pete Carroll Fires Back At Jets DC Gregg Williams

Earlier this afternoon, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took a shot at the Seattle Seahawks.

He suggested former Jets safety Jamal Adams “might get bored,” playing in Seattle. “Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety type things and all the different complexities … maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do,” he said.

In Seattle, Adams won’t have the ability to impact the game like he did in New York, according to Williams. Well, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll saw what Williams had to say about his team.

Carroll didn’t take too kindly to Williams’ words and decided to fire back with his own shot. “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does,” Carroll said.

Just asked Pete Carroll about this: “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does.” BOOM! (BTW hear from Pete at 320 today on 950 KJR) https://t.co/69HAJHvS7e — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) August 13, 2020

Williams opened up on the Jets’ plan after losing Adams in a trade this year. “We’ll do still the same patterns of things. We’ll still do a lot of the same exact things,” he said.

“But we’ll highlight the people we have here. As you saw, what we did there was that he had maybe his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he’s had. I’ve had a lot of really, really good guys at that position. Over the years had a lot of really good safeties to be able to build things around.”

New York finished 7-9 last season.