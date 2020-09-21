Pete Carroll Is Getting Destroyed For Bizarre Late-Game Decision

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is once again getting destroyed for a bizarre late-game decision against the New England Patriots.

Thankfully, this one didn’t occur in the Super Bowl, but still, the Seahawks’ head coach is getting ripped for the move.

Seattle decided to throw the ball deep on a 3rd and 1 with less than two minutes to play. The Seahawks were leading, 35-30, when they decided to take a shot deep instead of running the ball.

Perhaps quarterback Russell Wilson made an audible at the line of scrimmage, or the play didn’t develop like the Seahawks thought it would. Regardless, it made little to no sense.

Seahawks fans are ripping Carroll for the move.

“Pete Carroll just can’t help himself. He has to throw against the Patriots regardless of how obvious a running situation it is,” one fan tweeted.

Pete Carroll with one yard to win the game pic.twitter.com/s0E1mtSFip — Alex Svigel (@Alex_Svigel) September 21, 2020

WTF is today a flashback or throwback Sunday? Falcons blowing leads and Pete Carroll calling pass plays when he should have ran the ball again!!! — Dee Dot Major Music (@deedotmme) September 21, 2020

It will be interesting to see what Carroll says about the decision to pass the ball following the game tonight.

Seattle is leading New England, 35-30, with less than a minute to play. The Sunday Night Football game is currently airing on NBC.