Pete Carroll Is Getting Destroyed For Bizarre Late-Game Decision

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is once again getting destroyed for a bizarre late-game decision against the New England Patriots.

Thankfully, this one didn’t occur in the Super Bowl, but still, the Seahawks’ head coach is getting ripped for the move.

Seattle decided to throw the ball deep on a 3rd and 1 with less than two minutes to play. The Seahawks were leading, 35-30, when they decided to take a shot deep instead of running the ball.

Perhaps quarterback Russell Wilson made an audible at the line of scrimmage, or the play didn’t develop like the Seahawks thought it would. Regardless, it made little to no sense.

Seahawks fans are ripping Carroll for the move.

“Pete Carroll just can’t help himself. He has to throw against the Patriots regardless of how obvious a running situation it is,” one fan tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what Carroll says about the decision to pass the ball following the game tonight.

Seattle is leading New England, 35-30, with less than a minute to play. The Sunday Night Football game is currently airing on NBC.


