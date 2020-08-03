Pete Carroll Gives Honest Thoughts On Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon isn’t the only talented but troubled wide receiver Pete Carroll is keeping an eye on. Antonio Brown, who recently got slapped with a suspension for his personal conduct violations, is on his radar too.

In a media session today, Carroll called Brown’s situation “very complex” before adding that he’s keeping his eye on it. He just needs to see “how it fits somewhere down the road.”

“It’s a very complex situation,” Carroll said. “We just need to see how it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

The Seahawks already have a pair of talented wideouts in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But adding a game-breaking wide receiver like Brown might be the offensive weapon that pushes the team over the top.

In his last full NFL season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns. From 2013 to 2018, he recorded at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards each year, earning First-Team All-Pro honors four times.

Pete Carroll says potentially signing Antonio Brown is 'a very complex situation.'https://t.co/f7e7xqZAWa pic.twitter.com/V18Syr0BcC — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 3, 2020

Seattle’s offense has been in the top half of the league since Russell Wilson arrived in 2012. But Wilson has never had a weapon as talented as Antonio Brown.

Brown offers the kind of production and explosiveness that could turn Russell Wilson into a perennial MVP candidate into a bonafide front-runner for the award.

If nothing else, he’ll improve an offense that has ranked top ten in the league in each of the last two seasons.

Would Antonio Brown be a good fit for the Seattle Seahawks?