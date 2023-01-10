Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."

Carroll might be trying to butter up his team's division rival. That being said, the Seahawks did go 0-2 in the regular season against the 49ers.

In their first meeting this regular season, the 49ers won 27-7 over the Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo came in after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The Seahawks put up a better fight in the second game, but the 49ers still came out victorious. All-Pro tight end George Kittle had 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

We'll find out this weekend if the third time is the charm for the Seahawks.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.