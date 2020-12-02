Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Comment On The NFC East

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the NFC East champion won’t have a winning record this year. But Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has some experience as a coach of that kind of playoff team.

Ahead of their game against the NFC East-leading New York Giants (4-7), Carroll had some thoughts on being a playoff team with a losing record. He stated that the Wildcard team that goes up against the NFC East champs could be dangerous.

“Whoever wins the NFC East deserves it,” Carroll said. “And whoever plays them better watch out.”

Carroll knows that firsthand. His 2010 Seahawks went 7-9 in the regular season, clinching the NFC West in their final game of the season. They went on to upset the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints just one week later.

Pete Carroll knows a little something about a team w/losing record (2010 Seahawks) winning division and a playoff game. They heard a lot of comments. Added to the fun of winning in postseason. Says whoever wins NFC East deserves it. “Whoever plays them, they better look out!” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 2, 2020

The Seahawks were the first team with a losing record to make the playoffs in a 16-game season, but they weren’t the last. They weren’t the last team like that to win a postseason game either.

The 2014 Carolina Panthers went 7-8-1 in regular season, setting them up with a home game against the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals. Thanks to a pair of Cam Newton TDs in the fourth quarter, the Panthers won the game 27-16 and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round, where they lost to Carroll’s Seahawks.

So teams with losing records in the playoffs are 2-0 in the Wildcard round. That bodes well for whoever comes out of the NFC East.

Should NFC teams be wary of the NFC East champion heading into the playoffs?