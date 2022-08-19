Pete Carroll Has Concerning Update On QB Drew Lock

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Drew Lock was unable to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. That's because he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the Seahawks' second game of the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Lock.

Carroll revealed that Lock is "really sick" at the moment.

“He’s really sick,” Carroll told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

Lock was acquired by the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos. In his preseason debut with the franchise, he completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 102 yards with two touchdowns.

Even though Lock is under the weather, Carroll said there's a chance he could start in the team's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

Lock still has time to win Seattle's quarterback competition. However, his COVID-19 diagnosis has really decreased his margin for error.