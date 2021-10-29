The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Pete Carroll Has Concerning Update On RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson running the football for the Seattle Seahawks.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn’t exactly been humming in the absence of star quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, beating the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend could be a lot harder after the latest update from Pete Carroll on running back Chris Carson.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Carroll said he couldn’t give an update on Carson, who is recovering from a neck injury. The Seahawks running back is eligible to return from injured reserve next week.

Carroll said that Carson still needs to make a “turn” in his recovery. He revealed that Carson still feels “uncomfortable.”

Through the first four games of the season, Carson was averaging 58 yards a game and still leads the team in rushing touchdowns with three. He has 54 carries for 232 yards in four games.

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-5 and riding a three-game losing streak as they try to cope with not having Russell Wilson.

Quarterback Geno Smith and running back Alex Collins have done what they can to keep things moving. But the team is still averaging about 10 points less per game than when Wilson was starting.

There’s a chance that Wilson will be back after the Seahawks’ Week 9 bye. But if they fall into a 2-6 hole heading into the second half of the year, it might be impossible to reach the playoffs when he returns.

Will the Seahawks end their skid against the Jaguars this Sunday?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.