Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible.

Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script. Following the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Carroll made a telling comment about Wilson.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Carroll admit that he might not have lasted that long in Seattle if Wilson wasn’t his quarterback.

“I’ve been here a long time. And if we didn’t have Russell, I probably wouldn’t have been here a long time,” Carroll said. “Think of all the magic he’s created through the years. One of the winningest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. And it’ll be really fun when he comes back and plays football again for us this year.”

Pete Carroll on how much Seahawks miss Russell Wilson. “I’ve been here a long time and if we didn’t have Russell I probably wouldn’t have been here a long time.” — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 26, 2021

Carroll isn’t kidding about Wilson extending his stay in Seattle. Since the 2012 season, the Seahawks are 100-48-1 when Wilson is their starting quarterback.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, it’s still unclear when Wilson will return to the field. The earliest he can return is on Nov. 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks will try to snap their three-game losing streak this upcoming Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.