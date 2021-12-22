Pete Carroll Has Honest Take On Blown Call Last Night

After the Seattle Seahawks‘ 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last night, much of the conversation focused on the brutal missed pass interference call that cost Seattle a chance to potentially tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t want to put too much emphasis on the non-call though when he spoke to reporters postgame.

While he admitted the missed interference by a Rams linebacker Ernest Jones on Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas “didn’t look very good” on replay, Carroll said his team lost the game in other ways.

“Those guys make these calls when they make them. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “It happened quickly and it didn’t look very good on the little replay that somebody showed me. I’m not belly-aching about that call. We needed to win the game in all the other ways we could win the game.”

Carroll has every right to be angry about the referees’ error, as it was especially egregious considering the time and score.

However, he’s also correct about one other important thing; the Seahawks didn’t do enough things well, especially on offense, to win. For instance, Seattle went just 3-for-11 on third downs and produced only 214 yards of total offense.

The loss dropped the Seahawks to 5-9 on the season and clinched their first losing season since 2011.