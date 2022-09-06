Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall.

Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them.

"I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said Monday, via ESPN. "I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think. I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in. We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."'

The Seahawks are entering the year with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback after trading Russell Wilson. Most experts are pegging them to finish last in the NFC West, and their win total over/under projection is among the lowest in the league.

Still, Carroll says he is "really excited" about the group he has at his disposal.

"We're very hopeful and excited about it and see nothing but good stuff happening," he said. "We have to go prepare like it and make sure that we're ready and then go perform like it. So I'm really excited about this team. I love the makeup. I love the way that they've come together from way back when. I love the leadership. I love the speed. I love our style in all aspects and now we need to go out and show it and live up to what the expectations are. My expectations are very high."

Who will be right, the pundits or the head coach? We'll find out starting this weekend.