Pete Carroll Has Promising Injury Update For Running Back Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III's rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks didn't start off on the right foot. He underwent a procedure in August because he was dealing with a sports hernia.

The good news, however, is that Walker might be ready for Week 1.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday that Walker ran well prior to practice. Additionally, he said the Michigan State product will be at today's practice session.

While it seems like Walker is trending in the right direction, Carroll said it's unclear if the rookie tailback will play on Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks selected Walker with the 41st pick in this year's draft because of his game-changing potential.

Walker was a dominant force in his final season at Michigan State, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on 263 carries.

Seattle will announce Walker's status for its season opener later this week. If he's unable to go, Rashaad Penny will receive the bulk of the carries.