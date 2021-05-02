The 2021 NFL draft is officially over after nearly 260 players and plenty more undrafted free agents signed with teams this weekend.

With the draft out of the way, it’s time for teams to take one final look at the free agent market. If there are holes on any roster around the league, now is the time to fill them before offseason practices kick off.

One free agent still looking for a job is veteran defensive back Richard Sherman. Pete Carroll, his former head coach, made it clear that he’d love to have Sherman back on the team.

“We’re always open,” Carroll said about the possibility of having Sherman put a Seahawks jersey on once again. “I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times this offseason. He’s out there. He’s thinking about it…we’ll see what happens…he’s still got some ball left in him, I’m sure.”

Sherman, who spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith he’s been in contact with four teams this off-season: San Francisco, New Orleans, Las Vegas and believe it or not, Seattle.

He didn’t rule out a potential return with the 49ers either. All four teams addressed the corner position through the draft, but could use a veteran presence like Sherman.

Where will Richard Sherman play next?