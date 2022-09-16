Pete Carroll Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFC West showdown.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the challenges that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance may present.

Even though Lance struggled in Week 1, Carroll said the former No. 3 overall pick is "very dangerous."

"We understand this guy and respect him at this point," Carroll said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "We know that he’s very dangerous and makes a lot of guys effective in the game because he’s such a threat. So, we have to deal with that."

Carroll pointed out that Lance can do a lot of damage on the ground.

"He ran the ball 13 times in the game," he added. "So, they are using him. That’s a major concern. He’s really effective in getting the ball down field. He’s had big plays all throughout his time playing. He had a couple big ones this last week."

Lance struggled with his accuracy in Week 1, completing just 13-of-28 pass attempts for 164 yards with an interception. To be fair, the weather conditions in the Windy City were less than ideal.

After dropping their season opener, the 49ers will be desperate for a Week 2 victory over the Seahawks. With that said, Kyle Shanahan will need Lance to have a bounce-back performance.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will try everything in their power to prevent Lance from being a "very dangerous" player this Sunday.