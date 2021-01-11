The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Team’s ‘Primary Focus’ For 2021

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll clapping.

Seahawks fans have been calling for a pass-heavy offense for years now – Pete Carroll is heading in a different direction.

Seattle’s season came to a close Saturday afternoon at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, being without a single healthy quarterback, stunned the Seahawks 30-20 at Lumen Field.

There’s plenty of blame to go around within Seattle’s organization, but two individuals deserve most of it. Carroll is well past his prime and Russell Wilson’s play declined drastically as the 2020 season wore on. Carroll has a solution.

The Seahawks head coach wants to take the ball out of Wilson’s hands more often by running the football. He admitted as much Monday afternoon.

The Seahawks offense became easy to figure out for opposing defenses as the season rolled along. Seattle’s non-existent running game eventually caught up with the Seahawks’ attack.

Opposing defenses started dropping eight into coverage more often, taking away the Seahawks’ passing game.

The Seahawks’ offense is at its best when they have a dominant running back. Unfortunately, they don’t have one at the moment. The 2021 NFL Draft could land them one.

Seattle doesn’t have a pick until the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but that could be a good range to select a top-tier back. It’s almost necessary at this point.

Doing so should help the Seahawks offense in 2021. Russell Wilson needs all the help he can get.


