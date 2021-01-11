Pete Carroll Names Team’s ‘Primary Focus’ For 2021

Seahawks fans have been calling for a pass-heavy offense for years now – Pete Carroll is heading in a different direction.

Seattle’s season came to a close Saturday afternoon at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, being without a single healthy quarterback, stunned the Seahawks 30-20 at Lumen Field.

There’s plenty of blame to go around within Seattle’s organization, but two individuals deserve most of it. Carroll is well past his prime and Russell Wilson’s play declined drastically as the 2020 season wore on. Carroll has a solution.

The Seahawks head coach wants to take the ball out of Wilson’s hands more often by running the football. He admitted as much Monday afternoon.

Pete Carroll said the primary focus going into 2021 will be to run the football more often and more effectively. (via @710ESPNSeattle) — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 11, 2021

Pete Carroll doubles down: "We have to run the ball better… not even better, we have to run it more." He mentions that he understands fans won't like hearing that.#Seahawks — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 11, 2021

The Seahawks offense became easy to figure out for opposing defenses as the season rolled along. Seattle’s non-existent running game eventually caught up with the Seahawks’ attack.

Opposing defenses started dropping eight into coverage more often, taking away the Seahawks’ passing game.

Pete Carroll on why he feels the need to run the football more in 2021: "Frankly, I'd like to not play against two-deep looks all season long." He reiterates that he's fine winning close games as long as they control the football. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 11, 2021

The Seahawks’ offense is at its best when they have a dominant running back. Unfortunately, they don’t have one at the moment. The 2021 NFL Draft could land them one.

Seattle doesn’t have a pick until the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but that could be a good range to select a top-tier back. It’s almost necessary at this point.

Doing so should help the Seahawks offense in 2021. Russell Wilson needs all the help he can get.