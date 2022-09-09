Pete Carroll Names The "Perfect" Quarterback

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

If the Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback when the 2023 NFL Draft comes around, we may have just learned what type of player Pete Carroll will target.

On Friday, Carroll was asked how he'd build the perfect quarterback. His response was very interesting.

"There's never been a more perfect guy than Carson Palmer," Carroll told reporters. "I mean, he was perfect. He was big, he was strong, he was fast, he was a great athlete, he was a great competitor."

Palmer, the No. 1 pick from the 2003 draft, finished his career as a three-time Pro Bowler. He had 46,247 passing yards and 294 touchdowns from 2004-2017.

When draft season comes back around next spring, Seahawks fans may want to revisit Carroll's quote about the perfect quarterback.

The Seahawks are expected to add a new signal-caller to their roster next offseason. As of now, their quarterback room features Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Tyler Van Dyke are all projected to be first-round picks in next year's draft. It's very possible that Carroll is drawn to at least one of them.