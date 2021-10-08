Pete Carroll Offers Injury Update For QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has never missed a start since entering the NFL in 2012. His incredible iron man streak, however, could come to an end next Sunday.

During the third quarter of last night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand. It strictly occurred because his finger collided with Aaron Donald’s hand.

Wilson tried his hardest to stay in the game, but he was eventually replaced by Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller actually played well in relief of Wilson, completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Following the tough loss to the Rams on Thursday night, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Wilson’s injury. He’s currently calling it a “badly sprained finger” that might need surgery.

As for Wilson’s recovery timeline, it’s way too early for Seattle to rule him out of any upcoming game.

“There is a lot of work to be done in assessing all of that,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “Russell is one of the great healers of all time, and he’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible.”

Updated news story on Russell Wilson's "badly sprained" finger, an injury that puts the Seahawks and their QB in unfamiliar territory: https://t.co/6u5TT5owZn — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 8, 2021

The Seahawks have an extended break before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this moment, Wilson’s status for that matchup on Oct. 17 is up in the air.

Wilson didn’t speak with the media after Thursday night’s game, so it’s unclear how he’s feeling right now. The Seahawks will learn more about Wilson’s status after further tests are done.