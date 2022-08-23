Pete Carroll Offers Update On Seahawks QB Competition

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have an ongoing quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Head coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to name a starter as the team gets ready for Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Lock, who missed the team's second preseason contest because of COVID-19, is expected to receive a large portion of snaps in that matchup,

Smith has played well in exhibition action, making his own case for the starting nod. As of today, Carroll says the competition between the two is "even."

"We may have two number ones," he added.

Carroll's comments aside, it seems like Smith has the inside track. He hasn't missed time this summer, and took all of the first-team reps in practice on Monday.

The 31-year-old veteran appeared in five games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons, even making three starts in 2021 when Russell Wilson was injured. Smith finished with 702 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception last year.

Lock was acquired by Seattle in the trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos. A 2019 first-round pick, he passed for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in three seasons with Denver.