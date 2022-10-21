Pete Carroll Offers Update On Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is listed as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lockett is currently nursing a hamstring injury. He has missed every practice session this week.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that Lockett is a true game-time decision for this Sunday.

"His chances are really good of playing," Carroll said. "We just put him on ice to make sure he gets stronger. These last two weeks - he was a little bit hampered last week but he made it through. We're just trying to be careful with him. If there's anybody in the program that we can do this with, he can do it. So, we'll see. We're not going to know until gameday."

Lockett emerged on the injury report last week, and yet, he played 55 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals.

In six games this season, Lockett has 34 receptions for 423 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks should have a new update on Lockett as kickoff inches closer.