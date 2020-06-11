Pete Carroll Opens Up About Not Signing Colin Kaepernick

In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks had some discussions with free agent Colin Kaepernick, but never got all that close to signing him. He has gone unsigned ever since.

Head coach Pete Carroll has opened up about the Kaepernick situation a bit in recent weeks. As protests over police violence have broken out across the country, Kaepernick’s 2016 protests have only gained support. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for not listening to players about issues of race and police brutality earlier, without naming the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback directly.

Carroll spoke to the Seattle media today. The subject of his 2017 discussions with Kaepernick have come up, with the renewed attention on the quarterback, and speculation that he could sign somewhere this offseason. His answers have been… interesting to say the least.

According to those on the call, Carroll expressed regret that the team didn’t sign Kaepernick in 2017. “I felt like we missed the opportunity, knowing what we know now,” he said. It is unclear what he means by that; the only thing that has really changed is public sentiment around Kaepernick’s stance.

Carroll gave a lengthy answer about team's meeting with Kaepernick in 2017. Says he regrets it "didn't happen'' for Kaepernick to sign with Seahawks then. "I felt like we missed the opportunity, knowing what we know now.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 11, 2020

The Seahawks opted for journeyman Austin Davis instead of Kaepernick that year, to back up Russell Wilson. Carroll said that he viewed Kaepernick as an NFL starter, and figured another team would sign him as one, so he didn’t pursue him as a backup.

That logic doesn’t really work, but here we are.

He's obviously a starter, better than Austin Davis, but we signed Davis because we don't believe in signing the best possible player for each spot … I guess is the reason. https://t.co/WCJNgh9Ck2 — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) June 11, 2020

Kaepernick is still available, and may still be one of the best backup options out there today. Pete Carroll says that he is comfortable with backup Geno Smith, though, so it is a non-starter.

Pete Carroll on potentially having Kap be the #Seahawks backup QB: "I love our set-up right now." Carroll is in on Geno Smith. He says that might change if Russell Wilson got hurt. He added: "He deserves to be playing." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) June 11, 2020

Carroll says that Colin Kaepernick should be back in the league, but uses some seriously tortured logic to come up with a reason why Seattle won’t pursue him now. Hopefully that isn’t the case for all 32 NFL teams.

