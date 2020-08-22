Pete Carroll Had Playful Response To Question About Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a playful response to a question about his quarterback on Saturday evening.

Seahawks fans want Russell Wilson to have more freedom within the offense in 2020. Fans want Wilson to throw the ball more and have often used #LetRussCook on social media.

Wilson himself wants his Seahawks’ coaches to be more aggressive early in the game.

“We’ve won a lot of games in the fourth quarter and been able to do some fun things in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said earlier this month. “Let’s treat every quarter like it’s the fourth quarter.”

Russell Wilson asked about the Let Russ Cook debate, says he'd like to be involved more in games earlier on. "Let's treat every quarter like the fourth quarter.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2020

Seahawks fans loved that response from Wilson.

Carroll was asked about the #LetRussCook idea following his team’s mock game on Saturday evening.

“We’re just going go hammer the rock. We’re going to hammer, the, rock,” Carroll told reporters.

Pete Carroll had some fun with a question about whether or not he's going to #LetRussCook in 2020: "We're just going go hammer the rock. We're going to hammer, the, rock." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 22, 2020

Carroll was probably being a bit sarcastic, but it’ll ultimately be up to him when it comes to the Seahawks’ aggressiveness on offense early in games.

The Seahawks are coming off an 11-5 season in 2019. Seattle beat Philadelphia in an NFC Wild Card game, but lost to Green Bay in the Divisional Round.

Wilson, Carroll and Co. will hope to make a deeper run in the postseason in 2019.