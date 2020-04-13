Pete Carroll Reacts To Death Of Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson

Tarvaris Jackson’s sudden death in a car accident has been a major shock to his former teammates and coaches.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who oversaw Jackson’s best season in 2011, was especially sad to hear of his passing. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Carroll called Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

Carroll said that he was heartbroken by the news and that Jackson will be “deeply missed.” He offered his condolences to Jackson’s family and friends.

Jackson was the Seahawks’ starter for most of the 2011 season. He went 7-7 while putting up career-highs in completion percentage and passing yards. The Seahawks finished that season 7-9 – their last losing season under Carroll.

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

He was traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2012 season, but never played a down for the AFC team. Despite being re-signed early in 2013, he was later released and returned to the Seahawks that year.

It was the right move on Jackson’s part. He got a front row seat as Russell Wilson’s backup as the Seahawks faced the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Jackson got to live his Super Bowl dream in the fourth quarter, coming on in relief of Wilson in the game once victory was assured, and got his ring after the 40-8 victory.

His final NFL game was Super Bowl XLIX, where he watched from the sidelines as Seattle lost to the Patriots.

Our hearts go out to Jackson’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.