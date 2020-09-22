Pete Carroll Reacts To Getting Fined For Not Wearing Mask

Late Monday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL handed out sizable fines to three head coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines this weekend.

Schefter said the three coaches are Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan. All three men were hit with $100,000 citations, while their teams will be fined $250,000 each.

It’s a strong punishment for the head coaches and their teams, but it’s clear the NFL is trying to send a message. Pete Carroll apologized for not properly wearing his mask and vowed to do better in the future.

“I know it’s extremely important to wear masks,” the Seahawks head coach said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to be reminded. Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up.”

Carroll, Fangio and Shanahan weren’t alone in their fines, though. Both head coaches from Monday night’s game were also fined for their lack of face coverings.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden both received $100,000 fines. Neither Payton nor Gruden had their masks on very much, so this was expected.

Gruden noted as much after the team’s 34-24 win over the Saints. “I just wanna communicate in these situations and if I get fined I’ll have to pay the fine but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize,” he said after the game.

All five will likely be more aware next weekend.