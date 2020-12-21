Pete Carroll Reacts To The Rams Losing To The Jets

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was a die-hard New York Jets fan this past weekend.

The NFC West is an absolute slug-fest this season. Don’t believe it? The San Francisco 49ers – last year’s NFC Champion – is in the basement of the division right now with a 5-9 overall record.

The Rams Seahawks, meanwhile, came into this past weekend tied atop the division at 9-4. Both teams were favored to win their respective games as Seattle took on Washington and Los Angeles faced the abysmal Jets. The Seahawks held up on their end, but the same couldn’t be said for the Rams.

The Jets upset the Rams Sunday afternoon, meaning Seattle is now in the lead in the NFC West. Carroll was a big Jets fans because of it.

“On the ride home we got to watch the Jets get their first win, which was fun, too,” Carroll said Monday morning.

Never change, Pete Carroll. The Seahawks coach has never been afraid to speak his mind.

The Seahawks are now in a good position to win the NFC West. But they’ll have to win this Sunday’s game against, you guessed it, the Rams. A win and Seattle will win the division and set itself up for a playoff run.

The Seahawks are a dangerous team come playoff time, but inconsistencies are an issue. As long as Russell Wilson is playing at high level, though, Seattle will be a tough out.