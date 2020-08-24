Pete Carroll Reacts To The Ravens Cutting Earl Thomas

Pete Carroll knows what it is like to coach Earl Thomas. The Seahawks head coach issued his response to the Ravens’ release of Thomas on Monday.

Thomas will not be playing for the Baltimore Ravens this season. The Ravens released Thomas on Sunday after the former All-Pro safety was involved in an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during the Ravens’ Friday practice.

Turns out, that wasn’t the only time Thomas caught the disapproval of Baltimore’s organization. He was reportedly late to several team meetings leading up to his release. Simply put, the Ravens ran out of patience for Thomas ahead of the 2020 season.

Pete Carroll knows a thing or two about coaching Thomas. The former Seahawks safety spent nine years in Seattle. Carroll “feels bad” for Thomas after he was released by the Ravens on Sunday.

Pete Carroll, asked about Earl Thomas' release: "It's been a tough time for Earl…I feel bad for him…that's a bad state to be in when they send you home." #Seahawks — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) August 24, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see where Earl Thomas goes from here. Pete Carroll thinks Thomas is in a “bad state” after being sent home and eventually released by the Ravens.

“It’s been a tough time for Earl,” Carroll said on Monday. “I feel bad for him. . . . That’s a bad state to be in when they send you home.”

Thomas has to find a new team to play for in a hurry if he hopes to suit up for the 2020 season-opener. The Cowboys appear to be the front-runner to land Thomas, but the 49ers and Texans are also reportedly in the mix.