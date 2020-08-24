The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Pete Carroll Reacts To The Ravens Cutting Earl Thomas

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll knows what it is like to coach Earl Thomas. The Seahawks head coach issued his response to the Ravens’ release of Thomas on Monday.

Thomas will not be playing for the Baltimore Ravens this season. The Ravens released Thomas on Sunday after the former All-Pro safety was involved in an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during the Ravens’ Friday practice.

Turns out, that wasn’t the only time Thomas caught the disapproval of Baltimore’s organization. He was reportedly late to several team meetings leading up to his release. Simply put, the Ravens ran out of patience for Thomas ahead of the 2020 season.

Pete Carroll knows a thing or two about coaching Thomas. The former Seahawks safety spent nine years in Seattle. Carroll “feels bad” for Thomas after he was released by the Ravens on Sunday.

 

It’ll be interesting to see where Earl Thomas goes from here. Pete Carroll thinks Thomas is in a “bad state” after being sent home and eventually released by the Ravens.

“It’s been a tough time for Earl,” Carroll said on Monday. “I feel bad for him. . . . That’s a bad state to be in when they send you home.”

Thomas has to find a new team to play for in a hurry if he hopes to suit up for the 2020 season-opener. The Cowboys appear to be the front-runner to land Thomas, but the 49ers and Texans are also reportedly in the mix.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.