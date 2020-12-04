Pete Carroll Reacts To WR Josh Gordon Being Reinstated

The Seattle Seahawks got a big boost on offense for the rest of the season with wide receiver Josh Gordon getting reinstated. Naturally, his head coach Pete Carroll had a strong reaction to his new addition.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Carroll spoke glowingly about Gordon. Among many praises he heaped on Gordon was the term “a beautiful player.”

“I just had a chance to visit with him for the first time. We’ve been waiting for this for some time now and we’re really thrilled to be getting him back,” Carroll said. “He’s a really good kid. He really gets along with everybody. He’s just a sharp football player, hard worker, just a tremendously classy athlete. Everything comes easy to him. He’s just so fluid and just such a beautiful player. There’s been only [welcoming thoughts] waiting for him. He made a great first impression when he was here before.”

Gordon played in just five games for the Seahawks last year after joining them from the Patriots via waivers. He would go on to make seven catches for 139 yards, but did not appear for them in the playoffs.

Pete Carroll to Dave Wyman on @KIRORadio on Josh Gordon re-joining the Seahawks: "We’ve been waiting for this for some time now and we’re really thrilled to be getting him back." pic.twitter.com/RXGrqN8p5c — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 4, 2020

Josh Gordon is in his ninth NFL season but has played in only 63 games due to a litany of suspensions. But in the years where he’s gotten consistent playing time he’s made the most of it.

In 2013, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in just 14 games. He made his first and only Pro Bowl that year and earned First-Team All-Pro accolades too.

In 2018 and 2019 with the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks, injuries were a bigger hindrance to him than anything else. He appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons, totaling 68 catches for 1,163 yards and five TDs in the process.

Perhaps he’ll be the added boost on offense that the Seahawks need to return to the Super Bowl.