Pete Carroll Reveals 2 Clear Rules For His Seahawks Players

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll clapping.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks during warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Few NFL head coaches truly match the qualities of a “player’s coach” quite like Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks head coach has been one of the most player-friendly coaches in the league since he took over the team in 2010.

But even Carroll has rules that he expects his players to obey at all times. Speaking to NBC’s Peter King, Carroll revealed that he has two main rules that he conveys to players.

His first rule is to “always protect the team.” He warned that he needs a level of discipline at all times that’s guided by conscience.

“Rule number one here: Always protect the team,” Carroll said. “I’ll convey the degree of discipline we need here every day. I’ll tell them your conscience is important; your conscience has to guide you.”

Carroll’s second rule is simple: No complaining. He made it clear with an expletive that he has no room on his team for complainers.

“The second rule: “No complaining. There’s no room for you here if you b—h.”

It’s a pair of rules that seem to have worked to perfection for Carroll.

In his 10 years at the helm, Carroll has made the playoffs eight times, winning three division titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl.

Carroll has broken a lot of molds in his stint with the Seahawks. Perhaps inspiring a new type of NFL head coach will be a part of his legacy.


