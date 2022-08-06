Pete Carroll Reveals Which Quarterback Is Leading Seahawks' Competition

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It's nearly impossible to replace Russell Wilson, but the Seattle Seahawks are going to try. Through the first two weeks of training camp, quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith have been competing for the starting job.

During a press conference on Friday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided a ton of details about his team's quarterback competition.

Carroll revealed that Smith is currently ahead of Lock on the depth chart.

"Geno continues to be on top, he’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling," Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. "Both guys are communicating beautifully, they’re learning well, we don’t have any issues with anything we’re trying to do. There are no issues here where we have to ‘Oh, we can’t quite do this or that with this guy or that guy,’ it isn’t like that. They’re very talented arm-wise, and the ability to throw the ball down the field is there. So, let the games begin."

So, why is Smith ahead of Lock in Seattle's quarterback competition? Carroll said the veteran is just "doing things right" in training camp.

“He handles the system, he’s making the checks at the line of scrimmage, he’s able to control the protections and working with [center] Austin [Blythe], those guys are hitting it really well, and he’s just really talented. He’s made great throws every day. I’m still looking for them to really come in, and really own it, and put days together where they don’t have any negative plays, the plays that they wish they had back. So, in a sense, there’s been openings for both guys by not having the complete day, getting everything done, and finishing the day close to perfect.”

In four games last season, Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

The Seahawks have roughly a month to figure out who'll be their Week 1 starter.