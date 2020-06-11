Pete Carroll Says 1 NFL Team Is Interested In Colin Kaepernick

On Thursday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll opened up about the team’s interest in Colin Kaepernick back in 2017.

In a call with Seattle reporters, Carroll expressed regret that the team didn’t sign Kaepernick in 2017. “I felt like we missed the opportunity, knowing what we know now,” he said

In the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, conversations about signing Kapernick have grown louder. Several players have called for teams to sign the veteran free agent.

During his conversation with reporters, Carroll revealed that at least one team is interested in Kap. He said he received a phone call from a current head coach that is interested in potentially signing Kaepernick.

“Pete Carroll says he got a phone call today from a current NFL head coach interested in Colin Kaeprrnick, Seahawks reporter Michael Dugar said. “Says that’s that first call he’s receiving about Kap since they brought him back in 2017.”

Carroll admitted that Kaepernick has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the league. “It was so obvious that he’s a starter in the NFL,” he told reporters this afternoon.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season.

We’ll have to wait and see if a team decides to take a chance on Kap heading into the 2020 campaign.