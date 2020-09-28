Pete Carroll Says He’s ‘Really Pissed’ About Cowboys’ Dirty Play

Seahawks running back Chris Carson may have avoided serious injury on a dirty play by a Dallas Cowboys player, but Pete Carroll is still angry. And he wants everyone to know it too.

Appearing on 710 ESPN radio on Monday, Carroll addressed Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill’s play, where he rolled-up Carson’s leg, alligator-style during a tackle. In not too many words, Carroll declared that he was “really pissed” by that play.

“I was really pissed about that,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. He has every right to be. Carson may have avoided a ligament tear, but he’s likely to miss at least some time with a sprain.

Hill’s tackle on Carson has earned pretty widespread condemnation from the rest of the NFL. However, he is not expected to be suspended over it.

Seattle got the last laugh in their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Five plays after Carson’s injury, Russell Wilson found DK Metcalf in the endzone for a lead-taking touchdown to make the game 38-31.

Dallas attempted to tie the game on the ensuing drive, but an end zone interception of Dak Prescott sealed the win for Seattle.

Unlike some of their NFC West counterparts, the Seahawks are doing a pretty good job of staving off the injury bug. Even Jamal Adams, who left the game with a groin injury, is expected to be back quickly and is currently day-to-day.

Survival of the fittest may ultimately be the name of the game in 2020. And right now, Seattle is doing a great job of staying healthy while virtually everyone else struggles.