Pete Carroll: Seahawks In "Good Shape" At Quarterback

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback room over the past few weeks. Head coach Pete Carroll did his best to squash all the rumors during minicamp.

When discussing the Seahawks' quarterback situation, Carroll said they're in "great shape."

Carroll then revealed what he has seen so far from Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

"They've been really impressive," Carroll said, via ESPN. "And it's not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We've shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they've had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. ... They've done a terrific job so far. They look in control."

As of now, Smith is ahead in the quarterback competition. However, Carroll believes Lock will level out the playing field very soon.

"Geno's still ahead - you can tell that - but it's not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up. By the time we get through camp, he'll be there. He's really bright. It makes sense to him. He's really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that, so it's just time that he needs."

In four games last season, Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

Lock, meanwhile, had 787 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Seahawks' quarterback competition should heat up later this summer.